Advertisement

Commission on Racial Equity and Justice meet for first time

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly’s new 14-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice held its first meeting Thursday afternoon virtually.

Topeka Unified School District 501 superintendent Tiffany Anderson serves as co-chair alongside Dr. Shannon Portillo, the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at KU Edwards Campus & School of Professional Studies.

The commission will study issues related to racial division in Kansas and make proposals for change.

The discussions were about the future of what they want to do, planning of what comes next, and setting times for their next meetings.

One idea they already have is a statewide survey to hear more from communities across the state.

Anthony Lewis, Unified School District 497 Superintendent, said it can be a good way to hear more voices and opinions.

“I know the needs are going to be different in every community, but how can we hear from the voices of the people in the community by way of a survey and as a result of that form focus groups to kind of dive a little deeper into what the survey was telling us because I really am interested in evidence of impact.” They will have their recommendations meeting with the governor in December.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

K-State’s Michael Beasley signs with Brooklyn Nets

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State standout forward Michael Beasley will hit the court with the Brooklyn Nets later this month in Orlando.

Sports

Big Ten scraps nonconference football games due to pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall.

News

101 year old veteran receives flag flown atop U.S. Capitol on his birthday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
101 year old veteran receives flag flown atop U.S. Capitol on his birthday

News

Passenger with link to earlier fatal shooting makes pleas in new case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
A 28-year-old woman earlier convicted in a case in which a motorist fleeing a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was shot to death in 2018 pleaded guilty this week in Shawnee County District Court after new charges were filed against her in February.

News

Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates 25 years in business

Updated: 53 minutes ago
13 News at Six

Latest News

News

Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Kelly's 14-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice met for the first time Thursday, July 9.

Local

Shawnee Co. sees rise in requests for Advance Ballots by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Election Office is seeing trends in the voting process even weeks before Primary Election Day with an increase in requests for Advance Ballots.

News

Shawnee Co. sees rise in requests for Advance Ballots by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Shawnee County Election Office is seeing trends in the voting process even weeks before Primary Election Day an increase in requests for Advance Ballots.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County Health Officer amends emergency order, exempts churches from gathering limit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns on Thursday signed a revised Emergency Public Health order, replacing the order he signed Wednesday.

News

Docking State Office Building given the all-clear after fire alarm faults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department has given the Docking State Office Building the all-clear allowing employees to reenter after a false fire alarm.