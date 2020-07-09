Commission on Racial Equity and Justice meet for first time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly’s new 14-member Commission on Racial Equity and Justice held its first meeting Thursday afternoon virtually.

Topeka Unified School District 501 superintendent Tiffany Anderson serves as co-chair alongside Dr. Shannon Portillo, the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at KU Edwards Campus & School of Professional Studies.

The commission will study issues related to racial division in Kansas and make proposals for change.

The discussions were about the future of what they want to do, planning of what comes next, and setting times for their next meetings.

One idea they already have is a statewide survey to hear more from communities across the state.

Anthony Lewis, Unified School District 497 Superintendent, said it can be a good way to hear more voices and opinions.

“I know the needs are going to be different in every community, but how can we hear from the voices of the people in the community by way of a survey and as a result of that form focus groups to kind of dive a little deeper into what the survey was telling us because I really am interested in evidence of impact.” They will have their recommendations meeting with the governor in December.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.