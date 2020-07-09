Advertisement

CDC: No rewriting of guidelines for reopening schools

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President Donald Trump's sharp criticism, federal guidelines for reopening schools are not being revised, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would be issuing “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said there would be no changing of the overall guidance.

Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive” and the CDC was “asking schools to do very impractical things.” Speaking of CDC officials, he tweeted, “I will be meeting with them.!!!”

Redfield said, “It’s really important, it’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance that we put forward.”

He made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Trump is pressuring state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, threatening to withhold federal funds from those that keep their learning remote.

On Wednesday, at a White House coronavirus task force briefing, Vice President Mike Pence said new CDC guidelines would be coming out next week. Speaking at that same briefing, Redfield emphasized that his agency’s guidelines are only recommendations. “I want to make it very clear that what is not the intent of CDC’s guidelines is to be used as a rationale to keep schools closed,” he said.

The CDC’s guidance recommends that students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.

“I want to clarify, really what we’re providing is different reference documents,” Redfield said Thursday. “So our guidelines are our guidelines.”

He said the reference documents in part would cover how to monitor for symptoms and use face masks in schools.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Trump did not clarify which of the CDC guidelines he opposed. But a White House spokeswoman offered an example, saying the president takes issue with the CDC's suggestion that students bring their own meals to school when feasible.

“There are 22 million children in this country who depend on these meals at schools, who depend on access to nutrition in schools,” Kayleigh McEnany said.

Democrats have warned Trump to keep out of the CDC’s work. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, ranking Democrat on the Education Committee, said the agency needs to be trusted to make decisions based on scientific evidence, “not on President Trump’s Twitter outbursts.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities

Updated: seconds ago
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including a member of the ruling Politburo, for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country.

News

10th Judicial District nominates three for judge position

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission sent three names to Governor Laura Kelly to decide which gets to fill a vacancy.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, slight chance of storms tonight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Break from the extreme heat through the weekend

National

Missing Seoul mayor’s body found after massive search

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Police say Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

National

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new recoveries.

Coronavirus

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Researchers from Italy said Thursday that they studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April.

Local

Geary Co. Sheriff makes heartbreaking decision to euthanize K-9

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson says he came to the heartbreaking decision to euthanize Krew the K-9 after a particularly vicious attack on his handler.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

Updated: 46 minutes ago
At the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

National

Officer told George Floyd it took 'a lot of oxygen to talk,' transcripts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Transcripts from an officer's body cam reveal the final moments of George Floyd's life.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.