Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates 25 years in business

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is going retro this weekend for its anniversary celebration.

Owner, Jay Ives, said Blind Tiger is the oldest brewery in Topeka and those who have shared in its success will have the opportunity to celebrate that this weekend.

The Blind Tiger has held the same location at 37th and Kansas for a quarter century.

“We’re celebrating our 25th anniversary,” said Ives, “The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant was started in 1995.”

Ives has been at the helm for almost 14 years.

“Topeka does love the Blind Tiger Brewery,” he said, “Part of that is the great customer service, phenomenal beer, world class beer, literally, and great food. So, we’re working hard to make that come true for every guest that walks in the door.”

To mark the occasion, they decided to throw it back to 1995.

“We’re bringing back this weekend several of our original menu items, so that people can taste the flavor of 1995,” Ives said.

There’s also an opportunity to score great deals on old favorites.

He said, “We have three of the original beers from the Blind Tiger 25 years ago, and they’ll be a dollar off this weekend.”

Blind Tiger’s Brewmaster, John Dean, also created a special ‘25th Anniversary Ale’ for the celebration.

Even with new COVID-related restrictions in place, Ives said he’s excited to celebrate with a community that’s supported them all these years.

“Those who decide to come out to the Blind Tiger, and I hope that’s a lot, we’re following all the restrictions, but we can still have a good time,” he continued saying, So, great beer, great food, tremendous friendly people serving you. Come out to the Blind Tiger and enjoy.”

The anniversary celebration runs this Friday through Sunday. The Blind Tiger does have reduced weekend hours, per county orders.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but will close the inside from 2-3 p.m. to clean.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

