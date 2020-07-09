28th Judicial District interviews nominees for magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for a magistrate judge position.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet Tuesday, July 28, to interview three nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County.

The Commission says the vacancy was created by the August 14 retirement of Judge Mary Thrower.

The Commission says it will convene in the Ottawa County Courthouse and time will be announced at a later date. Interviews are open to the public.

The Kansas Court system says the 28th Judicial District is made up of Ottawa and Saline counties.

The Commission says nominees to be interviewed are as follows:

Andrew Couch, Salina, private practice lawyer;

Amy C. Crawford, Salina, assistant county attorney, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office; and

Jason C. Parks, Minneapolis, owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Company.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be: a resident of Ottawa Co. at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission says after interviews conclude it will appoint the district magistrate judge.

Kansas law also says after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position, if retained the judge will serve a 4-year term.

The Kansas Court system says the 28th Judicial Nominating Commission is composed of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.