Advertisement

28th Judicial District interviews nominees for magistrate judge

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for a magistrate judge position.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet Tuesday, July 28, to interview three nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County.

The Commission says the vacancy was created by the August 14 retirement of Judge Mary Thrower.

The Commission says it will convene in the Ottawa County Courthouse and time will be announced at a later date. Interviews are open to the public.

The Kansas Court system says the 28th Judicial District is made up of Ottawa and Saline counties.

The Commission says nominees to be interviewed are as follows:

  • Andrew Couch, Salina, private practice lawyer;
  • Amy C. Crawford, Salina, assistant county attorney, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office; and
  • Jason C. Parks, Minneapolis, owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Company.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be: a resident of Ottawa Co. at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission says after interviews conclude it will appoint the district magistrate judge.

Kansas law also says after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position, if retained the judge will serve a 4-year term.

The Kansas Court system says the 28th Judicial Nominating Commission is composed of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens for outdoor play

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Kansas Children's Discovery Center welcomed back visitors on Thursday, July 9.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear case of Dr. asking for license reinstatement from KSBHA among others

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals to hear a case where a doctor is asking for the reinstatement of his license from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts among others on Wednesday, July 15.

News

HOST Relief Program raises over $1 million for relief funding, announces donation to first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The HOST Relief Program has raised over $1 million in relief funding to Shawnee County business and has announced a donation to benefit first responders.

News

Gas station TVs in Kansas now feature missing children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gas station monitors in Kansas will feature missing children posters throughout the month of July.

Latest News

News

24 recipients approved for KDOT’s Cost Share Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly says 24 projects have been chosen to participate in KDOT’s Cost Share Program.

Coronavirus

City of Manhattan mask mandate starts Thursday, July 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Manhattan mask mandate is set to begin Thursday, July 9.

News

Kansas Children's Discovery Center opens

Updated: 3 hours ago
Outdoor areas are open for a limited number of guests.

News

Gov. Kelly awards community service tax credits to 25 nonprofits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly awarded Community Service Tax Credits to 25 nonprofits assisting with education, health care and housing.

News

Kansas Courts hears legal battle over family farm among others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a legal battle over a family farm among others.

News

Woman taken to hospital after crash in downtown Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago