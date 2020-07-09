24 recipients approved for KDOT’s Cost Share Program

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says 24 projects have been chosen to participate in KDOT’s Cost Share Program.

Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz say they have chosen the recipients for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program. The two say the 24 projects total more than $20 million in transportation investments statewide.

KDOT says the Cost Share Program provides funding to local organizations for transportation projects that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, relieve congestion and help areas across the state improve their transportation systems.

“From Day One of my administration, I committed to rebuilding our infrastructure and putting an end to using critical transportation dollars to cover the state’s unpaid debts,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement is one of several steps my administration is taking to build a foundation for Kansas to be economically competitive now and into the future. Projects like infrastructure cost share, are a perfect example of how government can make smart, economic innovations that will make our economy more dynamic and competitive.

Governor Kelly says there were 136 projects totaling $228 million in requested funds for the Spring 2020 round which highlight the pent-up demand for transportation projects throughout Kansas.

Kelly says projects were awarded in every region of the state with some beginning construction scheduled as soon as the fall of 2020. There was added emphasis on selecting projects that would create a steady influx of construction jobs over the next year.

“Our economic recovery won’t wait on the red tape, KDOT is committed to doing all we can to cut through it to provide timely transportation investments,” Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “We can expedite the delivery of projects and still be collaborative with our local partners.”

Governor Kelly says through the program, communities have the opportunity to revise applications and funding requests based on feedback from KDOT in order to strengthen proposals. Almost half of the recipients announced on Thursday, July 9, took advantage of that opportunity.

“The value of the Cost Share program is not only that the state and communities can work together to stretch their dollars, but also to craft solutions that best serve the community,” Senator Carolyn McGinn said.

Kelly says the projects selected are a part of the larger Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, a 10-year program approved by the Kansas Legislature and signed off by Kelly, to address infrastructure needs across the state.

KDOT says the awardees are as follows:

Nottingham Redevelopment Eudora

West. 27th Street –Clinton Spillway connection – Lawrence

91st Street Bike and Pedestrian Trail Improvements– Overland Park

Ottawa Street Reconstruction De Soto

North Campus Corridor- Manhattan

Randolph Asphalt Overlay Randolph

Nighthawk Road Reconstruction Marion County

Peabody School Street Improvements- Peabody

Courtland Overlay Project Republic County

Logan County Road Improvements Logan County

Feedyard Road Improvements Sheridan County

Goodland Street Improvements Goodland

Garnett Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction– Garnett

Christian Hills Bridge Replacement Greenwood County

Bridge Deck Rehabilitation- Parsons

Maple Street Improvements Independence

Redbud Rail-Trail City Section Augusta

Wheatridge Paving Extension Newton

Downtown Kingman Sidewalk Project Kingman

3 Bridge Replacements Kingman County

Cleveland Ave Intersection improvements – Sterling

K-42 Access at BrightWater Bay Wichita

Clark and Comanche Counties Asphalt Improvement Project Clark and Comanche Counties

Jewell Road Reclamation Project Ford County

