133 businesses make the Topeka Promise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To assure patrons that they are shopping safe, over 130 Topeka and Shawnee County businesses have taken the Topeka Promise.

The Topeka/Shawnee County Community Recovery Taskforce says since the official announcement of the Topeka Promise, 133 area businesses have signed up to become certified.

The Taskforce says the Topeka Promise allows businesses to display to the public that they are following health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It says once certified, a business receives a “Topeka Promise” window cling to display on their property.

According to the Taskforce, to make the Promise, businesses must follow guidelines as stated:

All employees will wear masks and appropriate PPE when dealing with customers (face shields or plastic guards are acceptable)

Social distancing is enforced through seating placement, capacity, and line restrictions.*

All common surfaces will be disinfected regularly throughout the day.

Sanitizer will be available at the register to minimize risk with transactions

Employees will be screened daily for symptoms and restricted from work if any are noted.

Businesses also have the option of offering optional hours of operation for high-risk customers which are encouraged by the Taskforce, or carryout or curbside delivery.

“This is a testament to the fact that not only are Topeka & Shawnee County businesses taking the current health crisis seriously but are also willing to go the extra mile to make sure their customers feel safe when patronizing their businesses,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, chair of the Topeka/Shawnee County Community Recovery Taskforce and senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Businesses may apply for the Topeka Promise at SupportTopeka.com.

