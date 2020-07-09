10th Judicial District nominates three for judge position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission sent three names to Governor Laura Kelly to decide which gets to fill a vacancy.

The 10th Judicial Nominating Commission says it has sent three nominees for the district judge to Governor Laura Kelly, who has about two months to decide who gets to fill the vacancy which was created by District Judge Sara Welch’s July 1 retirement.

Kansas Courts says the 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County.

The Nominating Commission says the following have been nominated to fill the district judge vacancy:

Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, private practice lawyer;

Vanessa M. Riebli, Olathe, Johnson County district attorney’s office section chief; and

Jacquelyn E. Rokusek, Shawnee, private practice lawyer.

According to Kansas law, nominees for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state of Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and a resident of Johnson Co. at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Kansas Courts says after serving a year in office, the new judge has to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge will serve a 4-year term.

The Commission says it is made up of Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Thomas Bath of Leawood, John Parisi of Leawood, Samuel Turner Sr. of Leawood, Joe Beveridge of Lenexa, Stephene Moore of Lenexa, Annabeth Surbaugh of Lenexa, Laura McConwell of Mission, Doug Bronwlee of Olathe, James Griffith of Olathe, Stephen Tatum of Olathe, Rick Guinn of Overland Park, Kevin Moriarty of Overland Park, Greg Musil of Overland Park and Josie Herrera of Shawnee.

For more information on the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission visit the Johnson County Judicial Nominating Commission webpage.

