101 year old WWII/Korea veteran presented flag flown over U.S. Capitol on his birthday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lazone Grays might seem like a familiar name, we first brought you his story on his 101st birthday last month, when he was surprised with a birthday parade. Thursday morning, he received the rest of his birthday surprise.

Manhattan’s VFW Post 1768 planned a birthday parade for Lazone Grays on his 101st birthday back on June 4th, but they were looking for a way to make the day a bit more special.

VFW Post commander, Dan Watkins reached out Congressman Marshall’s military affairs representative to find out how to get a flag for Lazone before his birthday.

While at Lazone’s house for his birthday parade, VFW members offered to replace the flagpole, after noticing the eagle was missing from the top and the fasteners that hold the flag were worn out.

The flag has made its way to Kansas, members of the VFW Post 1768 presented the flag to Lazone, along with a certificate

“So I reached out to Congressman Marshall, personally, and asked what we could do. He said lets fly it over the Capitol building on his birthday, because we can’t get it to you prior.”

Congressman Roger Marshall’s office, Wounded Warrior Fellowship program, military affairs representative, Tyler Mason says.

“We got the flag and we got the certificate that it was flown over the U.S Capitol for his birthday. You know, just because, we don’t have a lot of these guys left…a lot of these veterans left, especially World War II and Korea.” District 4, Department of Kansas, and Manhattan VFW Post 1768, commander, Dan Watkins says.

The flag he was presented with on Thursday is in a wooden display case, which he will keep in his house. The VFW Auxiliary had presented Lazone with a new flag for his front yard on his birthday, and was transferred to the new flag pole this morning.

