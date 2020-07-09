Advertisement

101 year old WWII/Korea veteran presented flag flown over U.S. Capitol on his birthday

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lazone Grays might seem like a familiar name, we first brought you his story on his 101st birthday last month, when he was surprised with a birthday parade. Thursday morning, he received the rest of his birthday surprise.

Manhattan’s VFW Post 1768 planned a birthday parade for Lazone Grays on his 101st birthday back on June 4th, but they were looking for a way to make the day a bit more special.

VFW Post commander, Dan Watkins reached out Congressman Marshall’s military affairs representative to find out how to get a flag for Lazone before his birthday.

While at Lazone’s house for his birthday parade, VFW members offered to replace the flagpole, after noticing the eagle was missing from the top and the fasteners that hold the flag were worn out.

The flag has made its way to Kansas, members of the VFW Post 1768 presented the flag to Lazone, along with a certificate

“So I reached out to Congressman Marshall, personally, and asked what we could do. He said lets fly it over the Capitol building on his birthday, because we can’t get it to you prior.”

Congressman Roger Marshall’s office, Wounded Warrior Fellowship program, military affairs representative, Tyler Mason says.

“We got the flag and we got the certificate that it was flown over the U.S Capitol for his birthday. You know, just because, we don’t have a lot of these guys left…a lot of these veterans left, especially World War II and Korea.” District 4, Department of Kansas, and Manhattan VFW Post 1768, commander, Dan Watkins says.

The flag he was presented with on Thursday is in a wooden display case, which he will keep in his house. The VFW Auxiliary had presented Lazone with a new flag for his front yard on his birthday, and was transferred to the new flag pole this morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot afternoon, storms possible at night

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 95 to 100 degrees

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 6 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates 25 years in business

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is going retro this weekend for its anniversary celebration.

News

Civil rights settlement agreement promises to transform foster care system

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new federal civil rights settlement agreement has promised to transform Kansas’ foster care system and end years of victimization and trauma for its children.

News

United Way campaign raises over $2.4 million

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The United Way of Greater Topeka raised $2,438,628.24 in its 2019-2020 annual campaign.

Latest News

News

AG Schmidt says settling foster-care lawsuit is a step in the right direction

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says settling a recent foster-care lawsuit is a step in the right direction.

Sports

Sunflower State Games to start Friday with limited events

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Sunflower State Games has canceled thirty of its forty events this year, including all indoor sports.

Coronavirus

DCF helps residents in non-congregate COVID-19 housing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department for Children and Families updates non-congregate housing facilities for COVID-19 responses.

News

Sunflower State Games opens registration

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunflower State Games has now opened registration for the 2020 festivities.

101 year old veteran receives flag flown over U.S. Capitol on birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago
101 year old veteran receives flag flown over U.S. Capitol on birthday