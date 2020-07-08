Young rural professionals see new opportunity to build career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Rural Prosperity has launched a project for young rural professionals to build careers.

Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers says the Office of Rural Prosperity will work with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to create a framework designed to engage, empower, retain and recruit young people in rural Kansas.

“Incentivizing younger Kansans to use their talents here at home, will be critical to continuing to build a 21st-century economy in our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our communities, especially rural ones, will benefit greatly if we can find ways to attract a young workforce and keep our children our home.”

Executive Director of The Kansas Sampler Foundation, Marci Penner, says the organization has been working to support rural communities for about three decades and has completed projects focusing on young professionals.

“It is an asset to be young! Why not round up the ideas, energy, talents, and vision of this age group?” said Penner. “Instead of ignoring the perspective they bring to our state, let’s capitalize on it. If we can make the state more attractive to the under-40 group, it would make Kansas stronger and better for everyone.”

The Lt. Governor says the project will consist of collecting core questions via interviews in targeted regions throughout Kansas and digital surveys in every Kansas county.

KSF says it will work with existing rural young professionals and leadership groups to expand the base of information. It says with the help of data from the Kansas Department of Commerce, it will focus on diversity of respondents.

“Out-migration has shrunk rural communities causing them to decline in size and increase in age,” said Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers. “Focusing on the needs of young people, especially young professionals, is key to the future of these communities. Our goal with this project is to identify programs, policies, and investments that would encourage young people to stay in or move to rural communities in Kansas.

For rural young professionals, ages 21-39, that would like to be interviewed, contact the Kansas Sampler Foundation at marci@kansassampler.org or 620-585-2374.

