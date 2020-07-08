Advertisement

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems.” He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not because of any risks associated with the coronavirus.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election,” Trump said, “but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

He did not immediately say what funding he would cut off or under what authority.

Trump made the comments a day after launching an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen the nation’s schools and colleges this fall. At a White House event Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out of school for the fall semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus.

Among those pushing for a fall reopening was the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Trump on Wednesday said the agency’s school guidelines are “very tough & expensive.”

“While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!” Trump wrote.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, had emphasized that his agency’s guidelines were only recommendations, and he urged schools to find ways to reopen while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

“Nothing would cause me greater sadness than to see any school district or school use our guidance as a reason not to reopen,” Redfield said.

The CDC’s guidance recommends that students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria, and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.

Trump did not clarify which of the guidelines he opposed.

The White House's task force on the coronavirus was meeting at the Education Department on Wednesday, emphasizing the administration's push to reopen schools.

At the White House event, Trump took aim at Democrats who he says are standing in the way of a fall reopening. “They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

He added that parents and children want schools to reopen, declaring that “it’s time to do it.”

But that bright outlook was met with skepticism by some beyond the White House. The president of the nation’s largest education union said Trump is more interested in scoring points for the November election than in keeping students safe.

“Trump has proven to be incapable of grasping that people are dying — that more than 130,000 Americans have already died,” said Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association. “Educators want nothing more than to be back in classrooms and on college campuses with our students, but we must do it in a way that keeps students, educators and communities safe.”

Trump’s claim that Democrats are pressing to keep schools closed for political reasons has been criticized by health experts who say politicizing the issue makes it more difficult to work toward reopening schools.

“When you make it about politics and just people trying to score points and get elected, I mean, I really think it’s a disservice to how incredibly important this issue is,” Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Testing Insights Initiative said in an interview. “And it really distracts from what I think we need, which is real solutions and a plan in order to make this happen.”

Whether schools and colleges should open this fall and how has been a topic of growing tension as the coronavirus continues to surge in parts of the United States. Trump applauded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his state’s recent order to open public schools this fall. The president attacked Harvard University for its decision to hold instruction online for the fall term.

Some public schools have announced plans to bring students back for only a few days a week, an option that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday said was unacceptable.

“It’s clear that our nations schools must fully reopen and fully operate this school year. Anything short of that robs students, not to mention taxpayers, of their future,” DeVos said.

During a call with governors Tuesday, DeVos slammed plans by Virginia’s Fairfax County Public Schools to have families decide between fully remote instruction or two days a week at school. “A choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all,” DeVos said, according to audio of the call obtained by The Associated Press.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued guidelines suggesting that schools aim to start the academic year “physically present in school.” Keeping students at home can lead to social isolation, the organization said, and prevent schools from identifying learning deficits, abuse, depression and other issues.

___

Associated Press writers Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, and Carla Johnson in Washington state contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: seconds ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

National Politics

Impeachment witness Vindman retiring from army, lawyer blames Trump

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear "that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited."

National

2 charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural in California

Updated: 17 minutes ago
California prosecutors have charged two people with a hate crime along with other misdemeanors for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.

Sports

Chiefs to have reduced-capacity seating

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs say they will have reduced-capacity seating for the upcoming NFL season. The team is still waiting on NFL guidelines for exactly what that percentage decrease will look like, but a statement from the Chiefs outlined a new “flexible” plan.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter vandalized in California

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

National Politics

As COVID-19 cases spike, Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizes mask-wearing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Once a daily event, briefings from the White House coronavirus task force are now a rarity as positive cases spike around the country. One of the leaders on the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx says they are still guiding states in fighting COVID-19.

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

National Politics

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high court's ruling was 7-2, with two liberal justices joining the conservative majority for the schools.

Coronavirus

COVID patients: Less than half know where they got it

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only 45% of COVID-19 patients studied in nine states knew they had been in contact with someone who had the virus.