TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

The Topeka Police Department says it is suspending some of its services due to an increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

TPD says beginning July 9 fingerprinting services, the Volunteers in Police Service program and the City of Topeka Identification Card Program have all been suspended until the Department deems them safe to resume.

According to the Department, the changes are in addition to the civilian ride-along program, the citizen’s academy and tours of the Law Enforcement Center which have all been suspended since March.

