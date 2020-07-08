Topeka Public Schools turns to community for feedback

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is turning to the community for feedback on reopening.

School leaders answered questions and took suggestions from parents and teachers through zoom meetings. The meetings are based on surveys released to the 501 community, and address topics such as online classes, grading, parental teaching, and ensuring health and safety measures for students, teachers and their families.

“It really concerns me because it only takes a second for a child to take their mask off and wipe their face with their hands and I’m dead because this stuff comes home, trust me it all comes home,” Ken, a concerned parent, said.

The Kansas Department of Education will give schools reopening guidelines later this week. USD 501 will use them to release its own plan to parents and teachers early next week.

