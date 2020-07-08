Topeka man sentenced for cruise ship murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his traveling partner on a cruise ship.

Eric Newman, 55, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to killing his traveling companion, Tamara Tucker, on a Panama cruise ship says U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Tucker died on Jan. 19, 2018, aboard the Carnival Elation, a Panama registered cruise ship. The boat was carrying passengers from Jacksonville, Fla., to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and back at the time of the murder.

“The man who killed Tamara Tucker was no stranger to her,” McAllister said. “He was her intimate partner for years, a person she loved and trusted. He was the one person she wanted to share this special voyage and to join her in celebrating her 50th birthday.”

Newman said in his plea that he and Tucker were traveling together and assigned to a cabin on the 14th deck of the ship which had a balcony overlooking the 11th deck. During the voyage, an argument occurred in their room where Newman attacked Tucker.

“He had his hands around her neck when he pushed her over a balcony railing and she fell to her death on the 11th deck,” McAllister said.

McAllister says he was joined by Tucker’s family at a press conference on Wednesday, July 8, when he announced Newman’s sentence.

“As a professional social worker with a master’s degree, a teacher and an advocate, Ms. Tucker was no stranger to the complexities of human nature that can transform love into deadly violence,” McAllister said.

The CDC says it uses the term intimate partner violence, defined as physical violence, sexual violence or psychological harm by a partner or spouse.

According to the CDC, almost half of female homicide victims in the nation are killed by a current or former male intimate partner. It says around 25% of women and 10% of men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner. Almost 41% of female Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) survivors and 14% of male IPV survivors have experienced a physical injury.

The CDC says survivors of IPV can experience health problems such as depression and PTSD as well as a higher risk for smoking, binge drinking and risky sexual behaviors. For more information on IPV visit the CDC webpage.

McAllister says he is appreciative of the work done by the FBI field offices in Jacksonville and Topeka, Trial Attorney Rami S. Badawy of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecution Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny of the District of Kansas.

