Topeka Drive-Ins have successful business model amid pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chuckburger of East Topeka closed for a month at the start of the pandemic to make changes for the safety of customers and staff now, the 65 year old drive thru is setting sales records.

"I've owned this place for over 20 years and I've done the five best days I've done in the history of Chuckburger within the last month," said Owner John Benedict Tuesday.

Benedict said he’s not taking the success for granted.

“It’s hard times for everybody and I guess we’re at the right place at the right time to give people what they want as far as contact-less, a way to not come into contact with the people you’re dealing with.”

Benedict said changes to the business, like making the take-out window social distance-friendly, have been mostly well received, but some customers have had frustrations.

“If we lose that business because they’re not willing to social distance then they can go eat somewhere else that’s fine with me,” he said.

The drive-thru business model also worked at Bobo's - where customers have appreciated a sense of getting back to traditions.

“You don’t have to worry about tables being cleaned or being next to anyone that could possibly be sick so it’s a nice safe way to come and feel like you’re part of the community because there’s people parked next to,” customer Michelle Masters-Majewski said.

The restaurant closed its dining room, but owner Richard Marsh said - since it’s small anyway -- the transition was smooth.

"Our business model has changed very little and been able to fit into this new environment of social distancing, being outside already than maybe some other restaurant models."

Marsh said the Drive-In's worked hard to meet all rules for safe serving and hopes customers find comfort in the food.

"We're small, we're local and we adjust quickly constantly putting the customer first constantly putting the community first and be here for them and provide a place where they can maybe have a little bit of normalcy in an otherwise stressful and chaotic situation we're in."

There have been some challenges like picking up ingredients when stores were limiting the amount of items per customer, but the work’s been well received.

“We’ve had a lot of thank yous a lot of thanks for doing what you’re doing, thanks for doing what you’re doing,” he said. “We bend over backwards as far as following the regulations and making sure we’re staying up on any of the new rules and regulations that come down the line.”

The last few months have also been successful for those who work at the drive through restaurants the owners at both Chuckburger and Bobo’s said they were able to keep all staff on board and are hiring.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.