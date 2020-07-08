Topeka church delays reopening a week after child in its Early Learning Center tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many Topeka congregations have resumed in-person services after being shut down for several weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are still waiting to begin meeting together again.

One of those congregations is Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 S.W. 29th.

The Rev. Andrew Conard, the church's pastor, said "we've been trying to pay attention to when we open in-person worship based on how do we keep peple safe."

Conard said the congregation has been monitoring coronavirus updates from both the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

"We follow their guidance and follow their lead," Conard said, "as we try to respond to this swiftly changing situation."

The church was planning to resume in-person gatherings this coming Sunday, July 12.

However, the congregation's leaders delayed the opening by a week, to July 19, after a child in the church's Early Learning Center tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.

"In our Early Learning Center, we had one of the children receive a positive diagnosis," Conard said, "so we closed that as our staff and families care for self-isolation and doing what they can to be healthy themselves."

Conard said from what the church has heard so far, the child is doing well. However, the church wants “to take every precaution that we’re able, following the guidance from the KDHE, our licensing and trying to care for people really well.”

The church's Early Learning Center, which has been closed this week, is set to reopen next Wednesday, July 15.

As it has done since in-person services were suspended in mid-March by COVID-19, Susanna Wesley will offer online services only again this Sunday, July 12.

It’s also planning a virtual vacation Bible school July 13 to 17, with a drive-through pickup for swag bags starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Shawnee County Health Department told 13 NEWS on Wednesday afternoon that 16 children ages 5 and under have tested positive for the coronavirus in Shawnee County since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11.

As of Wednesday, Shawnee County Health Department officials said none of the children in that age group has required hospitalization.

