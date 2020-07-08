Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health sees increase in newborns

Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Stormont Vail Health had seven sets of twins and one set of triplets born for a total of 17 newborns in the last week.

The Administrative Director of Maternal-Child Services Alison Wilson says multiples are cared for like they always have been and COVID-19 is causing some struggles, but not enough for them to not be prepared.

“Has our level of care changed or taken it to the next level with COVID? No. We still do all of the things we’ve always done to make sure we keep babies and their family’s safe, “said Wilson. “We have rooms in the unit that are designed specifically for multiples which is really just an amazing set up and design that we can have walls collapse and we have these babies that get to stick together.”

A baby boom with multiples are common, but it is unpredictable.

”I was just asking my staff and a few years ago we remember having three sets of triplets at one time in our department. We really are just kind of lucky that right now we’re going through what seems to be a multiple boom, no rhyme or reason why.”

The Pediatrics, Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit and Birthplace shifted to the NICU to help because of the increase in newborns.

Wilson said, “We want these babies to be healthy and we want to get them ready to go home so they can see their families.”

According to Wilson the increase in newborns can be from mothers over the age of 30 or fertility testing, but there is no pattern.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License, Adult Care Home Licensure Executive Orders

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly signed executive orders extending previous orders affecting driver’s licenses and adult care home licensures.

News

KU collaborates with AG to train law enforcement on elder abuse

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas and attorney general Schmidt are collaborating to train law enforcement on investigating elder abuse.

Coronavirus

Shawnee County limits 24-hour service

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is clearing up questions about new restrictions affecting 24-hour services.

Local

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens with restrictions

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will reopen with restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Court of Appeals to resume oral arguments via videoconference

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments via videoconference on July 13.

News

Man convicted in cruise-ship death sentenced to 12 years in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A man convicted in the death of his long-time girlfriend aboard a cruise ship more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.

News

TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is suspending some services due to the further spread of COVID-19.

News

Douglas County Rural Water District #3 limits water usage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County Rural Water District #3 is limiting water usage due to an emergency repair at its water treatment plant.

Sports

Report: Ivy League to cancel fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

News

Driver seriously injured in rollover at Hwy. 24/Hwy. 75 interchange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A driver suffered serious injuries when his pickup rolled off the ramp from Hwy. 24 to Hwy. 75.