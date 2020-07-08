Stormont Vail Health sees increase in newborns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Stormont Vail Health had seven sets of twins and one set of triplets born for a total of 17 newborns in the last week.

The Administrative Director of Maternal-Child Services Alison Wilson says multiples are cared for like they always have been and COVID-19 is causing some struggles, but not enough for them to not be prepared.

“Has our level of care changed or taken it to the next level with COVID? No. We still do all of the things we’ve always done to make sure we keep babies and their family’s safe, “said Wilson. “We have rooms in the unit that are designed specifically for multiples which is really just an amazing set up and design that we can have walls collapse and we have these babies that get to stick together.”

A baby boom with multiples are common, but it is unpredictable.

”I was just asking my staff and a few years ago we remember having three sets of triplets at one time in our department. We really are just kind of lucky that right now we’re going through what seems to be a multiple boom, no rhyme or reason why.”

The Pediatrics, Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit and Birthplace shifted to the NICU to help because of the increase in newborns.

Wilson said, “We want these babies to be healthy and we want to get them ready to go home so they can see their families.”

According to Wilson the increase in newborns can be from mothers over the age of 30 or fertility testing, but there is no pattern.

