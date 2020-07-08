Advertisement

Stormont Vail Events Center opens with precautions in place

By Melissa Brunner and Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center opened their doors Tuesday.

The center reopened this week with several safety precautions in place. It will require masks for events with more than 500 people, all staff will undergo temperature checks,, and wear proper personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and proper social distancing guidelines will be enforced. They've also improved their "touchless" procedures.

“We’ve improved our touchless ticketing systems touchless parking as well as entry into the arena, Allison Geist, with the Events Center, said. “We’ve implemented a clear bag policy that will start with that first public event and it will allow us to have less interaction with patrons as we get them into the building safely.” The venue’s first event is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SNCO Health Dept. offers guidance for those waiting on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Health Department wants people to minimize contact with others while awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to new guidance they put out Monday.

News

Topeka Public Schools turns to community for feedback

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Topeka Public Schools is turning to the community for feedback on reopening.

News

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in fireworks stand stabbing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee County's DA says he believes a stabbing at a fireworks stand may have been racially motivated.

News

Senate candidate Kris Kobach discusses his top issues

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Former Kansas Sec. of State Kris Kobach is considered among the leading Republican contenders for a U.S. Senate seat

Latest News

Local

Topeka Drive-Ins have successful business model amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Topeka drive-ins including Chuckburger and Bobo's have seen an increase in business amid pandemic.

News

Topeka Drive-Ins have successful business model amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drive-in across Topeka have seen increased business from business model amid pandemic.

News

Stormont Vail Event Center opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
The facility is ready to start hosting events.

News

Shawnee County's bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be under new restrictions on Thursday.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawnee County issues a new health order for restaurants, bars and nightclubs to begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

News

Bola Wrap

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wrap Technologies demonstrated Bola Wrap to Kansas Law Enforcement at Washburn Institute of Technology on July 7.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. bars and restaurants see a new health order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As the case count rises, Riley County issues a new health order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.