Stormont Vail Events Center opens with precautions in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center opened their doors Tuesday.

The center reopened this week with several safety precautions in place. It will require masks for events with more than 500 people, all staff will undergo temperature checks,, and wear proper personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, and proper social distancing guidelines will be enforced. They've also improved their "touchless" procedures.

“We’ve improved our touchless ticketing systems touchless parking as well as entry into the arena, Allison Geist, with the Events Center, said. “We’ve implemented a clear bag policy that will start with that first public event and it will allow us to have less interaction with patrons as we get them into the building safely.” The venue’s first event is scheduled for next week.

