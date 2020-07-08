State Finance Council votes in favor of settlement for lawsuit involving Kansas’ foster care system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council voted unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit known as McIntyre v. Howard.

Wednesday’s session was held mostly behind closed doors and state leaders could not give a lot of the details of the case because of attorney-client privilege.

The lawsuit was filed in Novermber 2018 on behalf of some children in the system.

The lawsuit claimed the state was not meeting the mental health needs of the children and the kids in foster care were subject to frequent changes in housing.

“This lawsuit is intended to clear up a lot of the problems that we had within the foster care system,” Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley said.

“At least progress is being made in terms of negotiating and a good-faith effort to make sure our foster care system is better and directly responds to the issues that foster kids face in their daily lives.”

There is no monetary amount involved with settling the case, rather the goal is to address the problems that have been present in the foster care system and repair it into one that makes it work for the children.

“One problem in particular is that kids won’t be sleeping in offices or being placed in motels and hotels overnight like we seen before that’s a problem I think that will be resolved by the settlement,” Hensley said.

Now that the council voted in favor of the terms and conditions involving the settlement, it will move to district court Thursday where a judge will approve it and the details of the settlement will be made available to the public.

