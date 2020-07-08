SNCO Health Dept. offers guidance for those waiting on COVID-19 test results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department wants people to minimize contact with others while awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to new guidance they put out Monday.

Once you get tested for the virus, they say you should isolate yourself at home while you wait for the results. During that time, you should wear a mask and interact with others as little as possible. SNCO Health Dept. also advises you to make a list of everyone you were in close contact with up to two days before you became sick.

If your results come back positive, they say you should self-isolate for 10 days or three days after your fever goes away (whichever is longer), and should tell everyone on your list of contacts that they should self-quarantine for 14 days. And of course, the health department recommends everyone follow standard safety guidelines like washing your hands, wearing a mask around people, and disinfecting objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.