Shawnee County limits 24-hour service

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is clearing up questions about new restrictions affecting 24-hour services.

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team says it has received questions regarding 24-hour service at restaurants, bars and nightclubs due to is new Local Health Order.

The Team says facilities providing late-night or 24-hour service must close their indoor and outdoor dining areas outside of the restricted operating hours.

However, establishments offering late-night or 24-hour service are allowed operate service via drive-through, in-car delivery and carry out.

“While other customers may use this service, the exception is specifically intended to service workers who work evening and overnight hours to include over the road truck drivers, factory workers, medical workers, and other essential functions,” says Dusty Nichols, Incident Commander for Shawnee County.

To read the full health order visit the Shawnee County Public Health Department website.

