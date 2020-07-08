Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in fireworks stand stabbing

Police arrested Austin Langley, 40, of Topeka, on a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing Thursday night.
Police arrested Austin Langley, 40, of Topeka, on a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing Thursday night.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County's DA says he believes a stabbing at a fireworks stand may have been racially motivated.

Mike Kagay filed charges Tuesday against Austin Langley, including counts of attempted first degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Shawn Douglas says Langley came up to his fireworks stand Thursday night at 21st and Fairlawn, asked a question, then started attacking him. Douglas was stabbed in the back and near his arm pit. He says Langley yelled racial slurs as he ran off. Douglas was treated at the hospital, but back at work the next day.

Kagay says Kansas does not have a hate crime statute, but does allow him to seek a tougher sentence if Langley is convicted.

“The reason we do that and the reason that is available to us is that we certainly don’t want anyone to engage in criminal conduct or target someone based on their race, I can’t denounce that sort of conduct strongly enough,” Kagay said. “It’s not something that we will tolerate and it’s not something that is going to be taken lightly in this community.”

Langley remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

