Semi accident in McPherson Co. may have injured chicks

(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was injured after two semi-tractor trailers collided in McPherson County this morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on US-56 near Conway.

Officials say the big rig that overturned was carrying thousands of baby chickens.

No word on what caused the accident and how many of the birds were injured.

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

