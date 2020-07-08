Semi accident in McPherson Co. may have injured chicks

CONWAY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was injured after two semi-tractor trailers collided in McPherson County this morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on US-56 near Conway.

Officials say the big rig that overturned was carrying thousands of baby chickens.

No word on what caused the accident and how many of the birds were injured.

