Riley County confirms 8 new positive COVID-19 cases

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has received confirmation of 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report. There are currently 141 active cases within Riley County, with 181 people recovered, and 3 deaths.

Twelve more patients have recovered from coronavirus, while one positive patient remains on a ventilator at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

There is also one Person Under Investigation(PUI), at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. A Person Under Investigation, is someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.

Riley County has had a total of 325 positive COVID-19 test results overall, with 232 test results currently pending, and 3,125 test coming back negative for COVID-19.

Konza United Way is asking for community assistance of donating cloth masks. Masks for both children and adults are needed, and can be dropped off at Konza United Way, 555 Poyntz Avenue, Suite 245. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3:00pm or by appointment. For more information, contact Konza United Way at 785-776-3779 or visit their website KonzaUnitedWay.org.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.