TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein tweeted Wednesday the conference will not consider any sports being played until 2021 at the earliest.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled.



The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.



Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

The Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its conference basketball tournaments in March of this year.

