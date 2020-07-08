No fans allowed at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - When the races return to Kansas Speedway, no fans will be in the stands.

In a statement released by Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren, he says that in order to ensure the safety of the local community the track will host races without fans.

“While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount.” Warren said. “We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend. October 16-18.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway Thursday, July 23. It will be broadcasted on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m.

