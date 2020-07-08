Advertisement

No fans allowed at Kansas Speedway

A B-2 Stealth bomber flies by before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A B-2 Stealth bomber flies by before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - When the races return to Kansas Speedway, no fans will be in the stands.

In a statement released by Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren, he says that in order to ensure the safety of the local community the track will host races without fans.

“While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount.” Warren said. “We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend. October 16-18.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway Thursday, July 23. It will be broadcasted on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eye on Northeast Kansas

Updated: moments ago
Eye on Northeast Kansas

News

KDHE Wednesday News Conference

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Dr. Lee Norman's update on COVID-19 in the state of Kansas.

News

Man convicted in cruise-ship death sentenced to 12 years in prison

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
A man convicted in the death of his long-time girlfriend aboard a cruise ship more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.

News

TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is suspending some services due to the further spread of COVID-19.

News

Douglas County Rural Water District #3 limits water usage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County Rural Water District #3 is limiting water usage due to an emergency repair at its water treatment plant.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Ivy League to cancel fall sports

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

News

Driver seriously injured in rollover at Hwy. 24/Hwy. 75 interchange

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A driver suffered serious injuries when his pickup rolled off the ramp from Hwy. 24 to Hwy. 75.

Politics

KDP holds Digital Demofest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Democratic Party announces Digital Demofest 2020 being held in September.

Coronavirus

KU Health System St. Francis moves patients to home health agencies

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KU Health System St. Francis Campus has opted to move non-emergent patients to home health agencies.

Coronavirus

Do masks inhibit your breathing?

Updated: 1 hour ago
We are hearing concerns from viewers that wearing a mask lowers your oxygen levels and impedes your ability to breathe.