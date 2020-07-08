More Kansans drinking at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 1 in 4 Kansans admit to drinking more alcohol at home since the lockdown began according to a survey of 3,000 Americans.

79% of the 3,000 people surveyed for DrugAbuse.com said they believe they will stay in and socialize with friends even when bars reopen.

The survey shows 34% of people said the biggest benefit of drinking at home is there is no need to make ways to get home from being out.

Followed by 32% said it’s saving them money.

54% said they will be more aware of alcohol prices at bars because of staying in.

43% of Delaware and New Hampshire people admit to drinking more which is the most for any state. Oregon is the lowest at 16%.

