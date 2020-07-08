Manhattan City Commission votes to require facemasks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - People will be required to wear face coverings in most public places in the City of Manhattan.

The Manhattan City Commission voted Tuesday night to approve the mandate. It takes effect upon publication Wednesday, and the city would begin enforcing it Thursday. The ordinance would sunset at end of day September 7, 2020, which would make it run through Labor Day weekend.

The ordinance was passed with a vote of 3-2 with Commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voting against.

Mayor Usha Reddi noted the commission received nearly 300 emails from people, split on both sides of the issue.

The ordinance is patterned largely on Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide order requiring masks. It would require people to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, where people cannot maintain six feet of social distance. Businesses and organizations also must require employees, customers, and visitors to wear masks on their premises.

Manhattan’s ordinance contains exemptions for children under age 5, people with medical conditions, while eating or drinking, and while engaged in organized athletic activities. Those cited with a first offense would be fined $5, while a second offense is $10. A third offense and after carries a $20 fine. An additional $98 in court costs and fees would be assessed on top of the fine. In the case of a business or organization, the fine would be assessed against a person, such an owner or manager, who allowed the violation to occur.

City commissioners had several questions about how the ordinance could be enforced. For example, many said they’re received questions as to how people would be made to prove they have a medical condition. Other questions centered on fall sports, like football. Health officials said that could be covered by exemptions for organized athletic activities, or through recommendations from a professional or recreational association, regulatory entity, medical association, or other public-health-oriented entity.

Commissioners also noted that, even though part of the city of Manhattan is located in Pottawatomie Co., the Riley Co. Police Dept. is authorized to enforce Manhattan city ordinances in that area. In addition, while the Governor’s order includes an exemption for the Kansas Legislature, Manhattan’s ordinance removes it, so if the legislature would conduct any activities in Manhattan, members would have to abide by the city’s requirements.

You can read the ordinance as proposed at https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59197/Item-6B-Face-Covering-Ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.