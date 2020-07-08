Man convicted in cruise-ship death sentenced to 12 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted in the death of his long-time girlfriend aboard a cruise ship more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.

Eric Duane Newman, 55, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson in the federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

Newman, a Topekan, pleaded guilty on December 19, 2019, to one count of second-degree murder of Tamara Tucker, 50, who lived in Lawson, Mo.

Tucker was a social worker. In a plea agreement in the case, the proposed sentence was 12 years.

"The deterrent effect of such a sentence of incarceration, given its length followed by a period of supervised release and the defendant's advanced age, is significant," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney earlier wrote in a court document.

Kenney also had noted that Newman had accepted responsibility which resulted in a reduction of his sentence.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas Bartee represented Newman.

The cruise ship left Jacksonville, Fla., on January 18, 2018, and was en route to the Bahamas to celebrate Tucker's 50th birthday.

Tucker's family had purchased the round-trip four-day cruise for Tucker and Newman.

On the first day of the cruise, the two had been drinking at a number of locations aboard the ship, then the two returned separately to their cabin.

The two argued, he strangled her, and in the process, he pushed her over a ship railing, and she fell three deck levels. Tucker died on her birthday.

The defense had said Newman had been employed all his life, was a heavy equipment operator, attended Washburn University and the University of Kansas, and was a hardworking parent with four children.

The victim had an alcohol level of .22 percent, and Newman was heavily intoxicated, according to court records.

Newman had a court history of four counts of domestic violence in Kansas, which involved allegations of strangulation, a prosecutor earlier said.

