Kwik Shop robbed early Wednesday in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a report of an early-morning robbery at a convenience store in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The holdup was reported around 4:35 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at 746 N.E. Wabash.

Initial reports indicate a white male wearing a ski mask and gray hooded sweatshirt entered the store and robbed it. The individual then exited the store and left in an unknown direction.

There was no report that the robber showed a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Police are on the scene investigating.

