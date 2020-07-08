Advertisement

KU Health System St. Francis moves patients to home health agencies

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Health System St. Francis Campus has opted to move non-emergent patients to home health agencies.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it has opted to move patients from their care to the care of home health agencies or Midland Care Connection, Inc.

St. Francis says it, like many hospitals around the country, has determined that independent home health agencies may be better suited to provide services to patients after a hospital stay. The hospital says there are 17 non-hospital home health providers in Shawnee County.

KU Health System says it will begin transitioning patients from their care to Midland Care Connection or a different home health agency of the patient’s choice on July 15.

St. Francis says it has a long history of collaboration with Midland starting in 1978. It says in 1990 the hospital became Midland’s first hospital provider for hospice allowing the organization to become Medicare certified.

“Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible for our current home health patients. Midland will be hiring almost all of our home health staff, which should minimize any disruption in the relationships these caregivers have developed with their patients,” explained St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson.

Karren Weichert, President/CEO of Midland Care Connection, Inc. stated, “Today, we have an opportunity to build on something that both organizations have been committed to in Topeka and the surrounding area for over 40 years by touching more lives through excellence in healthcare and service. With this collaboration, we will be able to meet even more of those needs than we could separately.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is suspending some services due to the further spread of COVID-19.

News

Douglas County Rural Water District #3 limits water usage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County Rural Water District #3 is limiting water usage due to an emergency repair at its water treatment plant.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man who took the video said the individual started to yell at and harass the elderly woman. When he cut in, the man started yelling at him.

Coronavirus

Man yells at elderly woman over face mask at Fla. Costco

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Caught on camera: A man screams at a woman after she asked him to comply with Costco's policy requiring face coverings.

Coronavirus

Do masks inhibit your breathing?

Updated: 1 hour ago
We are hearing concerns from viewers that wearing a mask lowers your oxygen levels and impedes your ability to breathe.

National

Another COVID-19 record as cases surpass 3 million

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases approach 3 million as offiials determine the next steps.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

Federal agencies, hazmat crews respond to Florida church selling COVID-19 ‘miracle solution’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton in connection with search warrants.