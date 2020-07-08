KU Health System St. Francis moves patients to home health agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Health System St. Francis Campus has opted to move non-emergent patients to home health agencies.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it has opted to move patients from their care to the care of home health agencies or Midland Care Connection, Inc.

St. Francis says it, like many hospitals around the country, has determined that independent home health agencies may be better suited to provide services to patients after a hospital stay. The hospital says there are 17 non-hospital home health providers in Shawnee County.

KU Health System says it will begin transitioning patients from their care to Midland Care Connection or a different home health agency of the patient’s choice on July 15.

St. Francis says it has a long history of collaboration with Midland starting in 1978. It says in 1990 the hospital became Midland’s first hospital provider for hospice allowing the organization to become Medicare certified.

“Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible for our current home health patients. Midland will be hiring almost all of our home health staff, which should minimize any disruption in the relationships these caregivers have developed with their patients,” explained St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson.

Karren Weichert, President/CEO of Midland Care Connection, Inc. stated, “Today, we have an opportunity to build on something that both organizations have been committed to in Topeka and the surrounding area for over 40 years by touching more lives through excellence in healthcare and service. With this collaboration, we will be able to meet even more of those needs than we could separately.”

