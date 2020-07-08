Advertisement

KU collaborates with AG to train law enforcement on elder abuse

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas and attorney general Schmidt are collaborating to train law enforcement on investigating elder abuse.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division and the University of Kansas’ Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center say they are collaborating to offer training for law enforcement on investigating elder abuse.

“Elder abuse remains a growing problem and stopping it is a focus for our office,” Schmidt said. “These trainings will help educate local law enforcement on the prevalence of elder abuse in their communities and provide important techniques and best practices on how to better investigate these often difficult cases. We are especially excited to offer them online this year and are hopeful that venue provides greater access for law enforcement – particularly in smaller, rural communities – who may not have the resources or the time to travel to in-person sessions. Of course, this online training also is beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Schmidt says he prioritizes combating elder abuse and his presidential initiative, “Protecting America’s Seniors: Attorneys General United Against Elder Abuse” resulted in various conversations and training on how to build capacity to fight elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

He says the upcoming training is a continuation of the series and will now be offered live via electronic group meeting software hosted by KLETC.

“First responders play a key role in investigating and preventing crimes against older citizens and dependent adults,” KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck said. “We are pleased to partner with the attorney general to add these classes to KLETC’s online professional development course offerings so that Kansas law enforcement will be better equipped to recognize and handle situations such as elder abuse.”

Schmidt says the trainings are available to law enforcement statewide and will be eligible for fulfilling continuing education requirements imposed by the state.

Programs are offered as follows:

  • Investigating Financial Abuse of Elder and Dependent Adults; August 20 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and October 28 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon Register online at https://bit.ly/2Z9iOCN.
  • Investigating Physical and Sexual Abuse of Elder and Dependent Adults; September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and November 12 from 9 a.m. to Noon Register online at https://bit.ly/3e4HZe5.

