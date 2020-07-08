Kobach says experience makes him proven choice for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former state official says he is the true conservative Kansans need in Washington.

Kris Kobach is considered a leading contender for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, alongside U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, and businessmen Bob Hamilton and David Lindstrom.

Kobach, the former Kansas Secretary of State and 2018 GOP nominee for Kansas Governor, says he would be a staunch ally for President Trump on immigration issues. He says he also would work for a seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he says he would fight for conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Kobach says “activist” judges threaten pro-life efforts and second amendment rights.

Kobach believes his experience in elected office is a plus, even if he’s made waves in the past.

“People may disagree on some of the policies I’ve done in the past, whether it’s proof of citizenship to register to vote, or photo ID - although I think most Kansans agree with those policies. But one thing I think all Kansas would agree on is they know exactly what I’m going to do. When I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. I’m a consistent conservative,” Kobach said.

Kobach also said he wants to pursue discussions on transgender athletes in competitions, saying it is not right that biological males be allowed to hold female records and championships. Kobach said he would propose pulling Title IX funding from colleges that allow biological males from competing as women.

The Kansas primary election is August 4th. The winner of the GOP primary will face likely Democratic nominee state Sen. Barbara Bollier on the November ballot. Incumbent Republican Pat Roberts opted not to seek re-election.

