KDP holds Digital Demofest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party announces Digital Demofest 2020 being held in September.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it is holding its second annual convention, Digital Demofest, online from Tuesday, September 22 until Sunday, September 27.

The Party says due to COVID-19 it has decided to move the festivities online and will be the Party’s first completely virtual convention.

KDP says the annual gathering traditionally brings together Party leaders, working families, grassroots supporters and elected officials for a weekend convention usually held in Wichita. Amy Klobuchar, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Congressman Keith Ellison have all been speakers at the convention in the past.

KDP says all caucus events will e free to attend and tickets for the Friday and Saturday programs are currently on sale. It says all Demofest events will be streamed on Zoom with dial-in options.

“Kansas Democrats are fired up and we are very excited to be able to offer a digital Demofest program to continue engaging our membership across the Sunflower State,” says KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “Over the last several years, Kansas Democrats have made history with Democratic victories up and down the ballot - including in the Governor’s office and KS-03. As we head towards Digital Demofest and November 3, 2020, we will continue to mobilize our supporters and Independents to win a U.S. Senate seat, expand our reach in Kansas’s four Congressional districts and break the Republican supermajority in the State Legislature.”

For more on the event or for meeting numbers visit the KDP website.

