Kansas Shrine Bowl to limit crowd size

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl announced they will be limiting crowd sizes for the upcoming game.

13 News was told that about 2,000 people in total will be allowed into the stadium. That number includes players, participants, staff and fans. Roughly 1,500-1,600 fans allowed into the game. Hummer Sports Park says that it can hold 6,000 fans combined between its home and away stands.

A statement from the Topeka Partnership indicated that new procedures for the Kansas Shrine Bowl “have been vetted by local health officials as well as the Kansas State High School Activities Association.”

A limited supply of masks will be available for fans at the gate. It has been recommended that the individuals bring their own.

The stadium will have sectioned-out seating for fans.

Players will be given extra space on the sidelines. They will also be required to wear face masks off the field. Longer breaks will also be implemented so players can hydrate using individual drinking sources, instead of a shared drinking source.

“All activities are being coordinated with assistance from the Shawnee County COVID-19 Task Force. The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority and we look forward to working with local officials to execute a safe event.”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl had been moved to Hummer Sports Park after previously being schedule to be played at Washburn. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

