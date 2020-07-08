Kansas sees 282 COVID-19 related deaths, 17,618 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 282 COVID-19 related deaths and 17,618 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen two more COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, July 6, bringing the state count up to 282 on Wednesday, July 8. The Department also says the state has seen 717 more positive cases of the virus in just as much time bringing the state’s total positive count up to 17,618.

The KDHE says the county counts are as follows:

Allen – 5

Anderson – 6

Atchison – 42

Barber – 2

Barton – 57

Bourbon – 36

Brown – 12

Butler – 78

Chase – 5

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 43

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 9

Cloud – 25

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 77

Crawford – 294

Dickinson – 12

Doniphan – 27

Douglas – 377

Edwards – 7

Elk - 1

Ellis – 35

Ellsworth – 11

Finney – 1,552

Ford – 2,021

Franklin – 80

Geary – 101

Gove – 2

Graham - 3

Grant – 51

Gray – 28

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 35

Harper – 2

Harvey – 55

Haskell – 30

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 117

Jefferson – 33

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 2,565

Kearny – 48

Kingman - 1

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 64

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,200

Lincoln - 1

Linn – 16

Logan – 1

Lyon – 501

Marshall – 2

Marion – 15

McPherson – 86

Meade – 30

Miami – 52

Mitchell – 5

Montgomery – 53

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 29

Neosho – 34

Ness – 4

Norton – 11

Osage – 22

Osborne – 3

Ottawa – 12

Pawnee – 4

Phillips – 27

Pottawatomie – 83

Pratt – 12

Reno – 101

Republic – 11

Rice – 4

Riley – 301

Rooks – 9

Rush - 2

Russell - 2

Saline – 169

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 1,922

Seward – 1,005

Shawnee – 878

Sheridan – 5

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 12

Stevens – 32

Sumner – 17

Thomas – 17

Trego – 2

Wabaunsee – 38

Washington – 1

Wilson – 4

Woodson – 9

Wyandotte – 2,760

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.