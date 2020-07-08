Advertisement

Kansas sees 282 COVID-19 related deaths, 17,618 positive cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 282 COVID-19 related deaths and 17,618 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state has seen two more COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, July 6, bringing the state count up to 282 on Wednesday, July 8. The Department also says the state has seen 717 more positive cases of the virus in just as much time bringing the state’s total positive count up to 17,618.

The KDHE says the county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 5
  • Anderson – 6
  • Atchison – 42
  • Barber – 2
  • Barton – 57
  • Bourbon – 36
  • Brown – 12
  • Butler – 78
  • Chase – 5
  • Chautauqua – 5
  • Cherokee – 43
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 34
  • Clay – 9
  • Cloud – 25
  • Coffey – 53
  • Comanche – 3
  • Cowley – 77
  • Crawford – 294
  • Dickinson – 12
  • Doniphan – 27
  • Douglas – 377
  • Edwards – 7
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 35
  • Ellsworth – 11
  • Finney – 1,552
  • Ford – 2,021
  • Franklin – 80
  • Geary – 101
  • Gove – 2
  • Graham - 3
  • Grant – 51
  • Gray – 28
  • Greenwood – 11
  • Hamilton – 35
  • Harper – 2
  • Harvey – 55
  • Haskell – 30
  • Hodgeman – 9
  • Jackson – 117
  • Jefferson – 33
  • Jewell – 4
  • Johnson – 2,565
  • Kearny – 48
  • Kingman - 1
  • Kiowa – 3
  • Labette – 64
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,200
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Linn – 16
  • Logan – 1
  • Lyon – 501
  • Marshall – 2
  • Marion – 15
  • McPherson – 86
  • Meade – 30
  • Miami – 52
  • Mitchell – 5
  • Montgomery – 53
  • Morris – 5
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 29
  • Neosho – 34
  • Ness – 4
  • Norton – 11
  • Osage – 22
  • Osborne – 3
  • Ottawa – 12
  • Pawnee – 4
  • Phillips – 27
  • Pottawatomie – 83
  • Pratt – 12
  • Reno – 101
  • Republic – 11
  • Rice – 4
  • Riley – 301
  • Rooks – 9
  • Rush - 2
  • Russell - 2
  • Saline – 169
  • Scott – 16
  • Sedgwick – 1,922
  • Seward – 1,005
  • Shawnee – 878
  • Sheridan – 5
  • Sherman – 7
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 1
  • Stanton – 12
  • Stevens – 32
  • Sumner – 17
  • Thomas – 17
  • Trego – 2
  • Wabaunsee – 38
  • Washington – 1
  • Wilson – 4
  • Woodson – 9
  • Wyandotte – 2,760

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

