Kansas Health Foundation approves $5.39 million to improve access to food for children

(KTUU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $5.39 million to go to improving access to food for children.

The Kansas Health Foundation says its Board of Directors recently approved $5.39 million in grant funding in order to address food insecurity, improve the well-being of Kansas children and increase voter participation.

KHF says the following grant amounts have been approved:

Kansas Healthy Food Initiative - $4.24 million for a second round of the initiative for grocery improvements, farmers’ markets, food distribution or other innovative projects to support increased access to nutritious food. KHF says eligible projects must primarily serve low- to moderate-income communities where there are no comparable fresh food markets.

KHF says it initially funded the KHFI with a $4.2 million grant in 2017 where $3 million was put towards its grant pool and more than $1.6 million distributed through 17 projects throughout Kansas.

According to KHF, Phase II funding will include an additional $3 million in grants for August 2020 through December 2023 which will be administered by IFF and Network Kansas. It says additional outreach, support, technical assistance and evaluation will continue to be provided by Kansas State University Center for Engagement and Community Development and the Food Trust.

Kansas Action for Children Core Support - $750,000 to continue core funding support for KAC through June 2023 to continue efforts to advocate for policies and programs that benefit the health and well-being of Kansas children. KHF says the 3-year grant is for general operating expenses so KAC may respond to emerging issues affecting children and families. KHF also says it has provided core operating support to KAC since 2001 which totals near $6.5 million to strengthen KAC’s work on maternal and child health, childcare licensing and advocating to improve the lives of families and children in poverty.

Integrated Voter Engagement - $400,011 for funding nine organizations to continue their IVE work through July 2021. The organizations were initially funded in 2017 and tasked with integrating voter engagement into existing health equity work. KHF says each organization has a specific focus and target population, but all work to build stronger civic engagement through education, develop and diversify community leaders, increase public dialogue, create a well-informed grassroots citizenry to support public policies impacting communities and to increase voter turnout. KHF says agencies include:

  • ACLU Foundation of Kansas
  • Kearny County Hospital
  • Climate + Energy Project
  • Liberal Area Coalition for Families
  • El Centro
  • Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity (MORE2)
  • Kansas Appleseed
  • Kansas Rural Center
  • The Seed House – La Casa de Semilla

KHF says REACH Healthcare Foundation and Health Forward Foundation also partner in the IVE initiative by funding two organizations in the Kansas City metro area.

