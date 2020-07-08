Advertisement

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens with restrictions

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will reopen with restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center says it started a phased reopen on Wednesday, July 7, with the opening of its outdoor adventure area for timed, ticketed entry.

The Center says the 4.5-acre play area is a certified Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom that features a pirate ship, treehouse, music garden, stream, bikes, wagons, ninja challenge course, zipline and a giant sandbox.

The Discovery Center says in order to limit capacity visitors have to purchase advanced tickets for two-hour playtime sessions on their website before their visit. The first two days of play sessions are open only to museum members, however, the general public is able to buy tickets starting Thursday, July 9.

“The safety of our community, visitors and staff continue to be our first priority,” said Dene’ Mosier, president/CEO of the Discovery Center, “play is powerful, it helps children learn, grow and manage stress. Families need joyful play now more than ever. As we work to open the full museum, we welcome visitors to get outside and adventure!” 

The nonprofit children’s museum says it has developed strict cleaning and infection control measures ensuring the safety of visitors and staff. It says visitors must sanitize hands and shoes upon entry and wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Center also says after each play session all high-touch areas and restrooms are sanitized. It says bikes, wagons, helmets and toys are exchanged for new, disinfected ones.

The museum says it is making hand washing and social distancing education fun and age-appropriate. It says signs are designed to get kids to think about distance showing six feet as the distance of a narwhal’s tusk or height of a fridge.

Staff says they are required to complete daily health screenings including temperature checks, hand washing before entering the public space and to wear masks.

The Discovery Center says it voluntarily closed on March 14 to encourage social distancing and has only recently opened for private outdoor rentals and indoor and outdoor field trips. It says that during the closure it lost almost $1,800 a day and donor support will be critical to its ability to fully reopen.

