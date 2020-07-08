Advertisement

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License, Adult Care Home Licensure Executive Orders

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly signed executive orders extending previous orders affecting driver’s licenses and adult care home licensures.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment to keeping Kansans healthy, and the state open for business.

She says Executive Order #20-55 extends dates for driver’s licenses expiring before September 15, 2020, and also sets staggered deadlines for vehicle registrations depending on when the vehicle was purchased. Specific registration deadlines can be found here.

Governor Kelly says E.O. #20-56 amends the regulations on licensure, certification and registration for people and Licensure of adult care homes in the state put in place by an earlier executive order. She says the new order narrows the relaxation of regulatory provisions put in place and limits those more specifically to adult care homes that have been granted provisional licensees for the purpose of cohorting or isolating residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific guidelines can be found here.

“Kansas residents and businesses have faced new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and compassion, and have been working hard to protect their family, friends, and neighbors from the threat of the virus,” said Governor Kelly. “These orders will allow Kansans to continue protecting their health and safety, and will be critical to ensure adult care home workers can continue to do their jobs during the pandemic.”

For the full orders visit the Governor’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Coronavirus

Ascension Via Christi no longer allows surgical patient visitors

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is updating visitor regulations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shawnee County limits 24-hour service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is clearing up questions about new restrictions affecting 24-hour services.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Local

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens with restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will reopen with restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is suspending some services due to the further spread of COVID-19.