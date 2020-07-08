Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License, Adult Care Home Licensure Executive Orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly signed executive orders extending previous orders affecting driver’s licenses and adult care home licensures.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment to keeping Kansans healthy, and the state open for business.

She says Executive Order #20-55 extends dates for driver’s licenses expiring before September 15, 2020, and also sets staggered deadlines for vehicle registrations depending on when the vehicle was purchased. Specific registration deadlines can be found here.

Governor Kelly says E.O. #20-56 amends the regulations on licensure, certification and registration for people and Licensure of adult care homes in the state put in place by an earlier executive order. She says the new order narrows the relaxation of regulatory provisions put in place and limits those more specifically to adult care homes that have been granted provisional licensees for the purpose of cohorting or isolating residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific guidelines can be found here.

“Kansas residents and businesses have faced new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and compassion, and have been working hard to protect their family, friends, and neighbors from the threat of the virus,” said Governor Kelly. “These orders will allow Kansans to continue protecting their health and safety, and will be critical to ensure adult care home workers can continue to do their jobs during the pandemic.”

For the full orders visit the Governor’s website.

