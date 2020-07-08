Advertisement

Driver seriously injured in rollover at Hwy. 24/Hwy. 75 interchange

A driver suffered serious injuries when his pickup rolled off the ramp from Hwy. 24 to Hwy. 75, July 8, 2020.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver suffered serious injuries when his pickup rolled off the ramp from Hwy. 24 to Hwy. 75, according to authorities.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a picked was on the ramp from eastbound Hwy. 24 to southbound Hwy. 75 when the driver lost control, spun around, and rolled down an embankment. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating.

