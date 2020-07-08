Advertisement

Douglas County Rural Water District #3 limits water usage

(WCJB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County Rural Water District #3 is limiting water usage due to an emergency repair at its water treatment plant.

Douglas County Rural Water District #3 says it is limiting the water usage in its district to that necessary to sustain life, health and personal hygiene only due to an emergency repair at its water treatment plant.

The Water District says it is asking consumers to refrain from outdoor watering until the issue is resolved, which it hopes to have done later on Wednesday, July 8.

Douglas Co. RWD#3 says it serves areas of Douglas and Shawnee Counties south of 45th St. from E650 Rd in Lawrence to California Ave. in Shawnee Co.

The District says this is a request to conserve water while repairs are made, it would like to remind residents that it is not a boil advisory.

