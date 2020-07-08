Court of Appeals to resume oral arguments via videoconference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments via videoconference on July 13.

The Kansas Court of Appeals says judges will hear appeals via videoconference Monday, July 13, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Court says Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger will be the presiding judge and will be joined by Judges David Bruns and Kim Schroeder.

According to Administrative Order 2020-PR-076, the Kansas Supreme Court has ordered all hearings to be conducted remotely if possible.

The Court says the following cases will be heard on July 13:

Appeal No. 121,879: Ringneck Farms LLC v. Dr. Bradley Steuwe, Fried Enterprises LP, C&W Ranch Ltd., Joel Wimer, and R.J. Fencing LLC - Ottawa County’s Ringneck Farms alleged defendants cut down a hedgerow of over 100 trees without permission from the property. Ringneck says it hired expert witnesses who were prepared to testify the replacement cost of the trees is over $1 million. Defendants say the only proper measure of damages was the value of the property before the trees were cut versus after the trees were cut. The Court says Ringneck was unable to prove damages and is appealing the district court erred when it barred the expert testimony due to tree replacement cost being a viable measure of damages in certain circumstances.

Appeal No. 121,733: State of Kansas v. Doug Morris - Johson County district court denied defendants habeas corpus motion without holding a preliminary or evidentiary hearing due to Morris’ failure to show exceptional circumstances or manifest injustice necessary to sustain his motion. Morris says the change in the law announced in State v. Dunn establishes the manifest injustice and exceptional circumstances for his habeas motion and should be applied retroactively to his case.

Appeal No. 119,537: Reiferd Acord v. Scott W. Porter, M.D.; Thomas R. Resch, M.D.; Paul B. Harrison, M.D.; Tyler H. Ternes, M.D.; James B. Winblad, M.D.; Jeffrey S. Kao, M.D.; and Arti Gupta, M.D. - Sedgwick County district court says Acord filed a medical malpractice suit against various healthcare providers and Wesley Medical Center after suffering complications from a surgery performed by Porter and Resch, surgical residents. Acord says the department is negligent for departing from the standard of care, such as lack of informed consent and failure to supervise. The Court says due to Acord’s lack of informed consent claim and on his claim that Porter failed to properly supervise Resch during the surgery. It also says a jury found no fault by any defendants. Acord says he appealed and argues that in granting partial summary judgment on claims of lack of informed consent and failure to supervise, in excluding evidence that was relevant to the surgery in question as well as to the credibility of the defendants, in its jury instructions regarding the standard of care and lastly in denying the motion to amend to add a complaint about punitive damages based on the alleged fraudulent and deceitful conduct by Porter and Resch.

Appeal No. 121,690: Bucklin National Bank v. Hayse Ranch et al. - Kiowa County’s Bucklin National Bank filed a mortgage foreclosure action against defendants who had died without a will before the foreclosure action in 2018. The Court says about a month after the case commenced, Celia Pruitt, asserted an ownership interest in the property stemming from her purchase and exercise of Hayse’s right of redemption in a previous case. The district court says it granted the bank’s motion for summary judgment regarding the clam, finding the assignment and exercise of the redemption rights did not transfer ownership of the property to Pruitt because there was no deed of conveyance. Pruitt says she is appealing the ruling because she obtained a legal title to the property because the assignment gave her the exclusive means of regaining ownership over the property and no deed of conveyance was necessary. Pruitt also says her due process rights were violated and the court erred in denying her post-trial motions for new trial and relief from the judgment.

