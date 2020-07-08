Advertisement

Child drowns in pool in S. Wichita

Crews respond to near-drowning in southeast Wichita(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update: Wednesday - 3:30 a.m.) A young boy has drowned in a pool at a mobile home park in S. Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of E. Lockwood, which is near 55th South and Hydraulic, late Tuesday.

A resident noticed the person in the pool while going to check the mail at the community mailbox.

EMS crews arrived and started performing CPR. Police tell us they worked on the boy for about an hour before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the age of the boy, but say he was with his father and another child when he took off without the father knowing.

The pool was closed and the gate was locked, but police say the child was small enough to fit squeeze through a gap in the gate and got into the pool.

Update: A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirms a drowning death at a home in south Wichita.

Emergency crews arrived Tuesday night in response to a possible drowning. The person reported unresponsive at the scene near the 1700 block of East Lockwood has died, Sedgwick County dispatch confirms.

Eyewitness News’ crew remains near the scene to gather further information once more details are made available.

One person is critically injured following a report of a near-drowning in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirms one person was unresponsive at the scene in the 1700 block of East Lockwood, near 53rd Street South and South Hydraulic.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information about what happened.

