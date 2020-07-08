Child drowns in pool in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update: Wednesday - 3:30 a.m.) A young boy has drowned in a pool at a mobile home park in S. Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of E. Lockwood, which is near 55th South and Hydraulic, late Tuesday.

A resident noticed the person in the pool while going to check the mail at the community mailbox.

EMS crews arrived and started performing CPR. Police tell us they worked on the boy for about an hour before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the age of the boy, but say he was with his father and another child when he took off without the father knowing.

The pool was closed and the gate was locked, but police say the child was small enough to fit squeeze through a gap in the gate and got into the pool.

