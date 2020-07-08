Chiefs to have reduced-capacity seating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs say they will have reduced-capacity seating for the upcoming NFL season. The team is still waiting on NFL guidelines for exactly what that percentage decrease will look like, but a statement from the Chiefs outlined a new “flexible” plan.

All Season Ticket Members (STMs) will automatically have their 2020 payment credited for the 2021 season without any action on their part. Maintaining payments as a credit towards 2021 will include the following benefits:

STMs will be automatically included in a single-game presale for any available seats in 2020, once a final capacity is determined.

Their credit can be utilized to purchase single-game tickets for a reduced-capacity 2020 season, if they choose.

They will receive their 2020 Season Ticket Member box with exclusive gifts.

STM pricing will remain flat for 2021 and they will accrue a year of STM tenure for the 2020 season, regardless of if they attend any games or not in 2020.

In the event that the club is permitted to host a full-capacity crowd for any potential playoff games, STMs that did not opt for a refund will be given the first opportunity to purchase their seats.

Parking or hospitality club passes purchased as part of a Season Ticket Membership can be managed exactly like tickets – either as a credit for 2021 or a full-refund, if requested.

“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom. While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”

Single-game tickets purchased through a “primary market” that won’t be allowed into games will be refunded to the method of payment. Any tickets purchased through a resale market place will require purchasers to review their options with that resale market place.

Single-game parking passes that have been purchased will also be refunded.

The club will announce and conduct a reduced-capacity single-game on-sale once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL, as well as local government officials and public health experts.

