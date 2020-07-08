Blind Tiger owner worries about future with added COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is celebrating 25 years in business this weekend!

New restrictions on bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Shawnee County will also go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger said he hopes it won’t keep people from supporting local businesses.

“We’re working hard to follow all of the restrictions that the state and county have put in place,” he said.

As Blind Tiger gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary, staff also is implementing some changes.

Ives said, “We’ve taken out over half of our tables, all of our staff are wearing masks, we’ve got sanitizer all over the building. We clean every table with a cleaning solution and sanitizer, and every chair as well. The counters, the restrooms, the doors, all of that stuff is being done more than hourly.”

Beginning Thursday, masks will also be given to customers who do not have one, per Shawnee County’s order.

“When you are sitting at your table drinking and eating you can take it off. That’s what the order says now,” said Ives.

He also said business is already down due to COVID-19. He worries how the new restrictions could impact it further.

“It’s probably about 65% of where we would like it to be and that’s made it very very tough to break even,” Ives continued saying, “If this continues for too much longer, that will start to be an issue.”

He encourages state and county officials to consider that moving forward.

“I hope they all consider the idea that if these restrictions continue for too long or get any worse, they’ll be driving small businesses right out of business,” said Ives.

As for this weekend’s anniversary celebration, he said they are doing everything possible to ensure people feel safe.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.