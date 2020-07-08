Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will join him
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

