Baby boom beginning at Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has had seven sets of twins and one set of triplets in the past week, bringing their average up to at least 35 babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Administrative Director of Maternal-Child Services Alison Wilson said in a release, “Every so often, we have a baby boom like this and we’re lucky enough to have one of those now.”

They usually average 25 babies in the NICU.

Since many are siblings, they can share a room to limit space.

Nurses from Pediatrics, Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit and Birthplace have been shifting to the NICU to help with the increase.

“It gives the patients and families more continuity because we try to have the same nurse take care of both babies, so they really get to form relationships. The nurses get to be closer to the babies and families,” Wilson said.

