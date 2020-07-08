Ascension Via Christi no longer allows surgical patient visitors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is updating visitor regulations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it will no longer allow surgical patients to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital says it continues to aggressively respond to the evolving outbreak.

Hospital leadership says it has decided to resume more heightened visitation measures due to an increase in individuals testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ascension Via Christi says updated measures are as follows:

One visitor (must be over the age of 18) will be allowed for the following scenarios:

Labor and Delivery patients may have one consistent visitor present throughout the hospital course.

Pediatric patients may have one consistent parent/guardian present throughout the hospital course.

Other patients may be allowed one visitor on a case-by-case basis as approved by department leadership.

The screening will continue for everyone entering the hospital through limited entrances (Patient Entrance and Emergency Entrance) and at off-site clinics and therapy centers.

Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and should return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.

The hospital says for extenuating circumstances patients should talk to their assigned nurse and they will discuss the concern with the patient’s healthcare team to determine appropriate visitation that is safe for everyone. All decisions will be made to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and employees.

Ascension Via Christi is asking visitors to wash hands and use alcohol-based hand rub before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we adjust our policies. These are not easy choices to make, but these policies are in place to protect the safety and health of our associates and patients,” says Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

