Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi no longer allows surgical patient visitors

(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is updating visitor regulations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it will no longer allow surgical patients to have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital says it continues to aggressively respond to the evolving outbreak.

Hospital leadership says it has decided to resume more heightened visitation measures due to an increase in individuals testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ascension Via Christi says updated measures are as follows:

  • One visitor (must be over the age of 18) will be allowed for the following scenarios:
  • Labor and Delivery patients may have one consistent visitor present throughout the hospital course.
  • Pediatric patients may have one consistent parent/guardian present throughout the hospital course.
  • Other patients may be allowed one visitor on a case-by-case basis as approved by department leadership.
  • The screening will continue for everyone entering the hospital through limited entrances (Patient Entrance and Emergency Entrance) and at off-site clinics and therapy centers.
  • Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and should return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.
  • Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.

The hospital says for extenuating circumstances patients should talk to their assigned nurse and they will discuss the concern with the patient’s healthcare team to determine appropriate visitation that is safe for everyone. All decisions will be made to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and employees.

Ascension Via Christi is asking visitors to wash hands and use alcohol-based hand rub before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we adjust our policies. These are not easy choices to make, but these policies are in place to protect the safety and health of our associates and patients,” says Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License, Adult Care Home Licensure Executive Orders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly signed executive orders extending previous orders affecting driver’s licenses and adult care home licensures.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shawnee County limits 24-hour service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County is clearing up questions about new restrictions affecting 24-hour services.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Local

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens with restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will reopen with restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

News

TPD suspends services due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is suspending some services due to the further spread of COVID-19.