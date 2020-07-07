Volunteers from Central Church of Christ spruce up Robinson Middle School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers from Central Church of Christ are rolling up their sleeves this week to help spruce up a local middle school.

The volunteers are assisting at Robinson Middle School, 1125 S.W. 14th.

As of Tuesday morning, the volunteers have planted flowers, removed leaves and spread mulch along the grounds in front of the building.

Terry Kitson, the church’s pastor, said volunteers are working from around 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. The volunteers then gather for lunch at the church, located about eight blocks from the school at 1250 S.W. College Ave.

Church members also have volunteered to help distribute lunches at a grab-and-go program that has been held since late March at Robinson Middle School, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kitson says the Sharefest program, which was scheduled to bring together about 1,800 volunteers from local congregations, was postponed in April because of COVID-19.

He said work this week to spruce up Robinson was similar to what had been planned at the school during Sharefest.

Kitson says Central Church of Christ members want to be active in the community, and assisting with efforts like the one at Robinson Middle School is one way of accomplishing that goal.

