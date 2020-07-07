Two more Royals test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Royals pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

In statements, O’Hearn said he’s asymptomatic, while Keller likened his “minor” symptoms to an allergy attack.

“I am asymptomatic and feel fine physically. It’s been a really tough summer waiting for the season to start and to have a setback like this, albeit hopefully a brief one, just makes me that much hungrier,”O’Hearn said in a statement. “Though I have to be in quarantine I plan to continue working out as much as possible and taking direction from our medical team until the time comes that I’m cleared to rejoin my teammates. If this could happen to me, it could happen to anyone, so it really is important for everybody to pay attention.”

“I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation. I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack,” Keller said in a statement. “Other than that I feel great and have no other symptoms, including no cough or fever. I’m going to follow the directions from our training staff and hope to be back working out with the club as soon as possible. I would encourage everyone to stay safe.”

The team announced Saturday catcher Salvador Perez had tested positive for the virus.

The Royals are set to open the 2020 season in Cleveland July 24.

