Tuesday forecast: Heat remains strong

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat remains the big weather story between today and tomorrow with highs in the 90s and heat indices between 96°-102°. Potential rain and clouds will factor into the temperatures forecast to end the week and even into the weekend.

Speaking of storms, the next best opportunity for rain is Wednesday night although can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm east of HWY 75 between today or tomorrow however think the better chance for pop up showers/storms remain in Missouri. This will set-up a several rounds of rain between Wednesday night into the weekend with the bulk of the rain occurring at night however this aspect of the forecast will continue to be fine-tuned in the coming days so check back everyday.

While widespread severe weather is not likely, a few storms may be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat otherwise heavy rain and lightning are going to be the main threats.

July 7, 2020 8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100°. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds becoming calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices around 100°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Storms will develop in Nebraska Wednesday evening and push southward overnight which means most spots likely won’t get rain until after midnight. There does remain uncertainty on the exact timing and how long the rain will last for specifically into the day Thursday. Some models are indicating at least a chance of rain existing all day while other models keep the area dry most of the day. Current thinking is leaning more toward most of the day being dry especially after the rain from overnight moves out of the area but certainly an aspect of the forecast to keep checking back on.

There is another chance for storms Thursday night however confidence is higher that it won’t last long into the day Friday leading to mainly dry conditions to end the week. As highs remain in the 90s we’ll have another chance of storms this weekend mainly Saturday night.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated and safe in the heat Consider a Plan B for any outdoor activities Thursday but don’t cancel any plans just yet, it may end up being mostly dry with storms mainly moving through Wednesday night. While there is a chance of storms late Saturday during the day, the better chance of rain is looking to be Saturday night however this is subject to change so wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep this in mind if you had any outdoor plans Saturday.

July 7_Day2_SPC Outlook (SPC/WIBW)

Day 3_July 7 SPC Outlook (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

